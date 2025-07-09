Manchu Manoj attends ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ pre-release event; lauds Suhas for his journey

Rising star Suhas, known for his distinctive choice of scripts, is back with a new romantic comedy entertainer titled Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama. The film, directed by Ram Goudhala and produced by Harish Nalla under the V Arts banner, is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 11. Adding freshness to the cast is Malayalam actress Malavika Manoj, who makes her Telugu debut with this film.

At a lavish pre-release event held in Hyderabad, Rocking Star Manchu Manoj was the chief guest. He unveiled the film’s Big Ticket and lauded Suhas, calling him “an inspiration” for his journey from YouTube to mainstream cinema. “Just like Vijay Sethupathi carved his place in Tamil, Suhas is doing it here in Telugu,” Manoj stated.

Suhas expressed gratitude to the team, praising Malavika’s performance and highlighting the film’s emotional core centered around the roles of a mother and wife in a man’s life. “These elements will definitely touch hearts,” he noted.

Producer Harish Nalla commended the work of cinematographer Manikandan, art director Brahma Kadali, and music director Rathnam, calling the film “a team effort filled with passion.”

Director Ram Goudhala shared his emotional connection with the project and promised more collaborations with Suhas. Comedian Ali, who plays a key role, described Malavika as “a young Anushka” and praised the team’s chemistry.

With strong performances, heartfelt storytelling, and a talented crew, Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama is poised to be a charming crowd-pleaser this July.