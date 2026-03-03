Manchu Manoj & Bhuma Mounika Reddy Celebrate 3 Years of Togetherness

Actor, entrepreneur, and cultural force Manchu Manoj and businesswoman Bhuma Mounika Reddy celebrate their third wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2023, in a ceremony that blended traditional grandeur with personal warmth, surrounded by close family and well-wishers.

What many don’t know is that their relationship was first forged not through film circles or formal introductions, but through a shared love for social aerobics a space where discipline met energy, and where two people with parallel ambitions discovered they were running in the same direction.

Three years on, their family has grown beautifully. The couple are proud parents to son Dhairav, a spirited young boy with a love for sport and strategy, and daughter DevaSena Shoba MM affectionately nicknamed “MM Puli” by her father who was born on April 2, 2024, and has already become a beloved presence among fans on social media. Together, they are building a home anchored in values, ambition, and joy.

Professionally, the years since their marriage have marked a powerful resurgence for Manoj. Back-to-back blockbusters Bhairavam and Mirai reaffirmed his formidable screen presence and mass appeal, with audiences and critics alike celebrating his versatility and raw energy. He is currently shooting for his next film David Reddy, which has already generated significant buzz, and has signed a slate of exciting projects that promise to take his career into an entirely new orbit. The best, as they say, is yet to come.

Beyond the screen, Manoj launched Mohana Raga Music in November 2025 a music label dedicated to promoting emerging talent, encouraging experimental sounds, and elevating Telugu music on a global platform. Through this initiative, he continues to champion fresh voices and innovative artistry, reinforcing his commitment to nurturing the creative ecosystem beyond cinema.

Mounika, meanwhile, has been quietly building an empire of her own. As the Founder and CEO of Namasthe World Celebrating Kids, she has scaled a homegrown toy brand to over 75,000 units sold across 300+ retail stores nationally, including Hamleys, Mothercare, Amazon, and FirstCry all entirely self-funded, with zero paid promotions. The brand has secured a distribution partnership with Reliance and is now preparing to expand its direct-to-consumer operations. Under her leadership, Namasthe World is not just a business; it is a movement to put Indian-made, culturally rooted toys in the hands of every child.

What makes this couple remarkable is that their ambitions don’t stop at entertainment and enterprise. Both Manoj and Mounika share a deep-rooted connection to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a connection that goes beyond stardom or business. Those who know them closely speak of a couple increasingly drawn to public service, driven by a belief that real impact is made not just on screens and shelves, but in the lives of communities. Whether or not that calling takes a more formal shape in the years ahead, the foundation is clearly being laid quietly, deliberately, and with purpose.

Known for his resilience and outspoken honesty, and she for her quiet determination and strategic vision, Manoj and Mounika complement each other in ways that make both of them stronger. From the aerobics floor where they first connected to the boardrooms and film sets they now navigate together, their partnership is proof that the best relationships are built on shared purpose.

Their strengths:

In an era ruled by comfort and inherited advantage, both Manchu Manoj garu and Bhuma Mounika Manchu garu chose grit over privilege. Though born into well established families, They embraced struggle, rebuilt through setbacks, and allowed discipline and resilience to define them.

That shared fire forged a partnership that only grows stronger under pressure.

Their success is not accidental. It is earned. Every comeback, every milestone, every expansion came through relentless effort. They did not choose the easy road. They chose the meaningful one.

Compassion is their quiet signature. Accessible, dependable, and deeply humane, they remain people anyone can approach in times of need. Their instinct is always to give, to support, to stand beside.

Their empathy is not performative. It is lived. The love they extend to people and communities returns to them in millions of genuine blessings and affection.

Made for each other in their giving nature. And in their smiles, everything is visible: the battles fought, the gratitude carried, the strength shared.

As they celebrate 3 beautiful years of marriage, one thing is clear: their story is only just beginning.

They are not merely a celebrity couple.

They represent a soulful partnership built on purpose, perseverance, and heart.

Here’s wishing Manoj and Mounika many more years of happiness, success, and togetherness.