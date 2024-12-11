Manchu Vishnu Warns Media Over Family Controversy, Mohan Babu Incident

The Manchu family controversy has taken a new twist after actor Mohan Babu attacked a journalist.

The media and social media attention, which was focused on the family dispute, has now shifted to the attack incident. In response, Manchu Vishnu made some important statements.

He urged the media to move away from the issue, calling it a "Bigg Boss show" for everyone. Vishnu also issued an ultimatum, giving people until the evening to stay out of the controversy.

He expressed hope that those who have been apart or haven't met would reunite soon. Speaking philosophically, Vishnu said that his father’s mistake was loving them too much.

He clarified that the media is not blaming everyone, but some are crossing the line. Vishnu also mentioned that his brother Vinay is like an older sibling to him.

He added that the police have been leaking information to the press before issuing notices, and that he would cooperate and appear before the commissioner.