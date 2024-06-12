Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony

On the auspicious morning of Tuesday, June 11th, at precisely 07:29 AM, the much-anticipated new movie of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. The inaugural shot of this significant film was marked by Sreeleela herself, under the direction of the talented Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

This milestone film, Ravi Teja's 75th, is backed by Tollywood's leading production houses. Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are collaborating on this project, with production overseen by Suryadevara Nagavanshi and Sai Saujanya. The film is presented by Srikara Studios, adding another layer of prestige to this already high-profile venture.









Ravi Teja is renowned for his support of emerging talent in the film industry, and this project is no exception. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a distinguished writer, makes his directorial debut with this film. Bhanu has previously made his mark as a lyricist for the blockbuster 'Waltair Veeraiya' and as a story and screenplay writer for the hit 'Samajavaragamana'. He is currently contributing his writing talents to Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK109'.

The film promises to deliver Ravi Teja in a role that his fans adore—a humorous, mass character. Known for his impeccable comic timing and unique style, Ravi Teja is set to bring a full-fledged entertainment experience to the audience. The film's team assures that fans' expectations to see Ravi Teja in such a vibrant role will be fully met.

Joining him is the young sensation Sreeleela, who plays the lead opposite Ravi Teja. The duo had previously enthralled audiences with their chemistry in the blockbuster 'Dhamaka'. Their reunion in this film is eagerly awaited by fans and promises to be another hit.

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, who contributed significantly to the success of 'Dhamaka', returns to compose the music for this film. With the regular shooting of the film starting from today, anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high. Further details about the film, including its title and release date, will be revealed soon. Fans and followers of Ravi Teja and Sreeleela are eagerly waiting for updates as this promising project unfolds.