‘Mazaka’ team unveils high-energy folk song ‘Sommasilli Pothunnave’

The excitement surrounding Sundeep Kishan’s milestone 30th film, ‘Mazaka’, continues to build as the makers release the much-anticipated folk track ‘Sommasilli Pothunnave’. Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Razesh Danda and Umesh KR Bansal under AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios, the film is set for a February 26 release, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

The song, which originally gained massive popularity as a private album, has now been revamped with a fresh twist. Music director Leon James blends traditional folk beats with modern energy, creating an infectious rhythm that is bound to be a chartbuster. The peppy vocals of Revanth, combined with catchy lyrics penned by Ramu Rathod and Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, enhance the song’s rustic charm.

On-screen, Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma bring vibrance to the song with their dynamic dance moves, choreographed by Moin Master. Their traditional attire and electrifying performance add to the song’s appeal, making it a surefire hit.

With cinematography by Nizar Shafi, art direction by Brahma Kadali, and stunts by Prudhvi, ‘Mazaka’ is shaping up to be an entertaining spectacle. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, known for his successful collaborations with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, has contributed to the story, screenplay, and dialogue, ensuring a mass entertainer.