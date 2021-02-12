Mega Combo: Ram Charan Tej Is All Set To Team Up With Shankar For His 15th Movie

It's definitely a visual treat for all the movie buffs!!! From past few days there were rumours that, ace director Shankar is going to team up with Tollywood young actor Ram CharanTej… Making this news official, our dear Mega Power Star took to his Twitter and announced it by dropping the poster.



Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.



Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Even Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Creations official Twitter page is updated with this mega news.

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi also expressed his joy with this announcement…

Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft,visionary & a pioneer in transcending boundaries.Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC50 https://t.co/8yCUbys54q — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 12, 2021

Ace director Shankar also confirmed this news through his Twitter page…

Excited to announce our new venture with @AlwaysRamCharan and Dil Raju @SVC_Official — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 12, 2021

Speaking about this blockbuster combination, Dil Raju and Sirish said, "It has been almost two decades since we started out producing movies. In this journey, our banner has made films with star heroes, budding and new actors and directors. We have won a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with our memorable movies. We are now glad to announce that our 50th movie will feature Mega Power Star Ram Charan. This is going to be his 15th movie. Sensational director Shankar, who has taken south Indian movies to the next level in terms of both subjects and technical values, is going to wield the megaphone. This will be a pan-India project. Charan and Shankar coming together is definitely a massive thing. And expectations are going to be understandably huge. Sri Venkateswara Creations will make the film in such a way that cinema lovers will find it enjoyable. The names of the film's cast and crew will be divulged soon."

This flick will get on tracks after Ram Charan wraps up the magnum opus 'RRR' movie. Thus, we all need to wait for a year to witness this movie on the silver screens.