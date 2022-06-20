Mega Compound Young Hero Sai Dharam Tej Announces His Next Movie With Sampath Nandi

Mega compound's young hero Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in Deva Katta's Republic movie in 2021. Just before the release of the movie, he met with a major accident and took rest for a few months at his home. His fans were so worried for him and are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of his next project. Off late, he surprised his fans by revealing the details of his next movie and stated that he is collaborating with young filmmaker Sampath Nandi.

Today being director Sampath Nandi's 42nd birthday, the makers revealed this great news… Although there is no official confirmation, this exciting news is doing rounds on social media. Well, Sampath who is basking in the success of Seetimaarr movie is all ready with an intriguing scenario plot for Sai Dharam Tej. He is all set to show SDT in a mass avatar as it is a high-voltage action movie.

This movie will be helmed by Sampath Nandi and it will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.