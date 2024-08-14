Live
- NBW execution leads to tracing of 12-year old ‘missing person’ case
- Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 Campaign at Cyberabad CPO
- Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan
- Karnataka's 6 women panchayat chiefs to participate in I-Day function at Red Fort
- Two killed in explosion at fireworks factory in TN
- SC issues notice to ED on Abbas Ansari’s bail plea in money laundering case
- Tamil Nadu basketball player to feature in Serbian league
- Shocking Details Emerge In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case
- AP energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urges public to avail PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
- ‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ gets streaming in ETV Win
Mega Couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Seek Blessings at Tirumala Tirupati Temple
Telugu cinema stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. The couple’s visit was marked by their deep faith and personal commitment to spirituality.
Varun Tej gearing up for Matka, and Lavanya Tripathi going to star in a Tamil film called Thanal this year. Both expected to release soon.
Building the couple-goals, the couple's presence at the temple has sparked positive discussions on social media.
