Mega Couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Seek Blessings at Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Highlights

Telugu cinema stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara

Telugu cinema stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. The couple’s visit was marked by their deep faith and personal commitment to spirituality.

Varun Tej gearing up for Matka, and Lavanya Tripathi going to star in a Tamil film called Thanal this year. Both expected to release soon.

Building the couple-goals, the couple's presence at the temple has sparked positive discussions on social media.








