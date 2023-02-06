Mega Hero Unveils the Trailer of the Upcoming Film "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

The highly anticipated movie "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023. Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and starring Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira Pardesi in lead roles, this movie is generating a lot of buzz.

Excitement levels just got higher with the confirmation that the theatrical trailer will be released tomorrow and the mega hero, Sai Dharam Tej, will launch it digitally online at 5:04 PM. A special glimpse has been released to announce this.



Along with the lead actors, the film features an impressive supporting cast including Murali Sharma, Praveen, Aamani, Subhalekha Sudhakar and more. With music by Chaitan Bharadwaj and production by GA2 Pictures, "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha" is definitely a movie to watch out for. Keep checking this space for more updates.