Megastar Chiranjeevi Appreciates Adivi Sesh And The Whole Team Of Major Movie

Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The movie turned into a blockbuster and is also running successfully in the theatres! Well, Sesh and the whole team are also receiving compliments from most of the ace Tollywood actors. Off late, even Megastar Chiranjeevi also praised Sesh and dropped a post on his Twitter page congratulating the whole team of the movie.

#Major is not a film.Its truly an Emotion Story of a great Hero & Martyr#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan told in the most poignant way.A must-watch Proud of @urstrulyMahesh for backing such a purposeful film HeartyCongrats to @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #Sobhita @SashiTikka & Team pic.twitter.com/1lW1m3xmFO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 13, 2022

Along with sharing a couple of pics, he also wrote, "#Major is not a film.Its truly an Emotion. Story of a great Hero & Martyr #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan told in the most poignant way.A must-watch Proud of @urstrulyMahesh for backing such a purposeful film. HeartyCongrats to @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #Sobhita @SashiTikka & Team".

In these pics, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting flower bouquets to Sesh and his team. They all looked happy and enjoyed the moment!

Well, Adivi Sesh also thanked him for his post and dropped a heartfelt message. "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @KChiruTweets You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved #Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold."

Well, Pawan Kalyan also appreciated the whole team of Major movie and shared a long note on social media… Producer Mahesh Babu shared the note and thanked Pawan for his humble post!

This note reads, "I wholeheartedly appreciate Major team for showing the courage of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. I am happy that audiences are encouraging the film in the theatres. Happy that the film is being appreciated in all languages. Missed Major because of my busy schedule due to party affairs and will watch the film very soon. My heartfelt wishes to Adivi Sesh. His understanding of current affairs is clearly visibile in his words. Special appreciation to the director, Mahesh Babu, and producers – Sharath and Anurag. I also appreciate Prakash Raj, Revathi and the other cast and crew".

Sesh also replied to the post and thanked Pawan Kalyan… "Pawan Kalyan, Dear Powerstar. My heart is full. I assumed that you must have been really busy with the tour, and wondered if you could get some time to watch Major. Your warm personal note is truly touching. Major Sandeep Unni Krishnan is everything to me. In the past it was Panja, now it is Major, truly thankful for your grace."

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla was seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel.

This movie was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murali Sharma was seen as his higher official. This movie is released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022!