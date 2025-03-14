Megastar Chiranjeevi to be honoured at UK Parliament for social contributions

Tollywood icon Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to receive a grand honour from the UK Parliament for his significant contributions to society through his cultural influence. The veteran actor, currently busy with the filming of Vishwambhara, will be felicitated at the House of Commons on March 19, 2025.

Navendu Mishra, MP from Stockport and a member of the ruling Labour Party, will lead the honours, with other distinguished MPs, including Sojan Joseph and Bob Blackman, also in attendance. The event will celebrate Chiranjeevi’s impact not just in cinema but also in public service and philanthropy.

Adding to the recognition, Bridge India, a renowned UK-based policy think tank, will present Chiranjeevi with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This marks the first time the organisation is bestowing such an honour, underscoring Chiranjeevi’s far-reaching influence beyond the entertainment industry.

Bridge India is known for acknowledging individuals who leverage their prominence to drive positive social change. With this prestigious award, Chiranjeevi’s legacy as a film legend and humanitarian is further solidified, adding yet another accolade to his illustrious career.