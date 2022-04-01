Megastar Chiranjeevi To Grace The Opening Ceremony Of Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja is full busy with a handful of movies… He is all having 4-5 interesting movies in his kitty and is ready to entertain his fans totally! His last movie Khiladi turned into a blockbuster and thus, he is all excited and is wrapping up his next movies with the same speed. Off late, another interesting news about his upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao is creating noise on social media… Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the opening ceremony of this movie. The makers shared this happy news through their Twitter page and treated the fans of Chiru and Ravi Teja too…

Sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Excited to announce, Honourable Minister Shri. @kishanreddybjp Garu will be gracing the opening ceremony of @RaviTeja_offl's #TigerNageswaraRao".

This movie will be directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Next, he will be also part of Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles.

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role! The last song is being shot at RFC. Thus, Ramarao On Duty movie will now be released either on 25th March, 2022 or on 15th April, 2022!

Along with these movies, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies