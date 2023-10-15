Live
- TCS sacks 16 employees, bars 6 vendors involved in bribes-for-jobs scam
- AP High Court posts Amaravati assigned lands case to November 1 after CID submits new evidences
- Nadda to hold meetings in Udaipur, Jodhpur today amid protests by some contenders
- Kareena celebrates 11 yrs of togetherness with Saif: ‘You, me and pizza’
- Tomato price falls to Rs 4 per kg!
- Anil Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut; here are the actors offering wishes on Navratri
- Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Safeguarding Our Digital World is Paramount
- Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
- Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in new poster for ‘Bandra’
- Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads
Just In
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Blockbuster Shankar Dada MBBS Re-Releasing Worldwide In Theatres On November 4th
Mega fans, get ready for mega mass celebrations next month. Following the trend of re-releasing yesteryear blockbusters, the makers of megastar...
Mega fans, get ready for mega mass celebrations next month. Following the trend of re-releasing yesteryear blockbusters, the makers of megastar Chiranjeevi’s mega-blockbuster Shankar Dada MBBS announced to re-release the movie on November 4th.
Chiranjeevi played a humorous, yet action-packed role in the wholesome entertainer that was directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. While Srikanth played a pivotal role as ATM, Sonali Bendre was the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad were the other prominent cast of the movie which also featured Sharwanand and Vaishnav Tej in cameos. The presence of Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the song Kanchana Mala was a value addition. Anjala Zaveri appeared in Chaila Chaila song, while Gauahar Khan sizzled in the special song.
Chiranjeevi and Srikanth both won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – Telugu awards respectively at South Filmfare Awards in 2005.
K Datthu was the cinematographer for the movie for which Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad provided a chartbuster album. Produced by Akkineni Ravi Shankara Prasad under Gemini Film Circuit, Shankar Dada MBBS was one of the all-time hits. Marthand K Venkatesh was the editor.
We need to wait for less than three weeks to watch Shankar Dada MBBS again in cinemas.