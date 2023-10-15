Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Blockbuster Shankar Dada MBBS Re-Releasing Worldwide In Theatres On November 4th

Mega fans, get ready for mega mass celebrations next month. Following the trend of re-releasing yesteryear blockbusters, the makers of megastar Chiranjeevi’s mega-blockbuster Shankar Dada MBBS announced to re-release the movie on November 4th.

Chiranjeevi played a humorous, yet action-packed role in the wholesome entertainer that was directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. While Srikanth played a pivotal role as ATM, Sonali Bendre was the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad were the other prominent cast of the movie which also featured Sharwanand and Vaishnav Tej in cameos. The presence of Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the song Kanchana Mala was a value addition. Anjala Zaveri appeared in Chaila Chaila song, while Gauahar Khan sizzled in the special song.

Chiranjeevi and Srikanth both won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – Telugu awards respectively at South Filmfare Awards in 2005.

K Datthu was the cinematographer for the movie for which Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad provided a chartbuster album. Produced by Akkineni Ravi Shankara Prasad under Gemini Film Circuit, Shankar Dada MBBS was one of the all-time hits. Marthand K Venkatesh was the editor.

We need to wait for less than three weeks to watch Shankar Dada MBBS again in cinemas.