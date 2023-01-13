  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Movie OTT Platform confirmed

Waltair Veerayya’s title track is all amazing and it showcased Chiranjeevi in a powerful appeal!
x

Waltair Veerayya’s title track is all amazing and it showcased Chiranjeevi in a powerful appeal!

Highlights

A big release today is Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Also starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, the movie is directed by Bobby of Power fame....

A big release today is Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Also starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, the movie is directed by Bobby of Power fame. Special shows are already underway across all Telugu states.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to this action flick. The news was displayed in the film's opening titles. Shruthi Haasan played the lead role.

The movie stars Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Catherine Tresa, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Tollywood's most exciting production house.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X