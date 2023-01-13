Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Movie OTT Platform confirmed

A big release today is Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. Also starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, the movie is directed by Bobby of Power fame. Special shows are already underway across all Telugu states.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to this action flick. The news was displayed in the film's opening titles. Shruthi Haasan played the lead role.

The movie stars Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Catherine Tresa, and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Tollywood's most exciting production house.