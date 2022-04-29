Megastar's Acharya Movie HD Leaked Online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

After 3 years of long waiting, the most-awaited film Acharya finally hit the theatres today. After its first show, the film got mixed reviews from all the centers, but everyone is expecting that the father and son duo of both Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan will do some magic at the box office in terms of collections. The latest news is that the pirated copy of the film has been uploaded on the Piracy websites Like Movierulz, tamilrockers and tamilmv

It is, in fact, a piece of bad news for the mega fans who are anticipating the highest openings and collections for the film in the long run. Although the movie team has appointed a social media team to avoid these leaks, it has become inevitable now.

The movie was made on a high budget in which Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and others acted in supporting roles.