Mehreen does not want to think of Marriage!

Actress Mehreen Kaur (Pic/Twitter: @Mehreenpirzada)
Mehreen expressed her opinion that she would not get into the planning of marriage again

Mehreen Kaur recently canceled her engagement and called off her wedding with Bishnoi Bhavya. Mehreen issued a statement that she is working actively in cinema to grab more interesting chances. It was a hard decision for Mehreen and she seems to be disappointed in the same.

Mehreen expressed her opinion that she would not get into the planning of marriage again. She revealed that marriage is not on cards anytime soon.

Right now, Mehreen is busy with the shoot of Manchi Rojulochaie, under the direction of Maruthi. She is also a part of F3, starring Varun Tej and Venkatesh in the lead roles. Mehreen is also in talks for a couple of other interesting projects.

Mehreen did not want to shift her focus again by thinking about marriage and she wants to stick to films.

