Memory Therapy: Namrata Drops Videos Of Sitara Crooning Filmy Songs

This lock down period has become an amazing one for all the Mahesh Babu fans!!!

It is because Mahesh's wife Namrata is treating his fans by dropping their lovely daughter Sithara's videos daily and making his fans be on cloud nine.

We have already seen Sithara dancing for Mahesh Babu's Agadu movie song… Now, Namrata has shared 'Memory Therapy' of Sithara… These videos are outstanding as the little one is seen singing songs.

We Hans India have collated a couple of videos shared by Namrata… Have a look!

This video has Sithara is seen singing a song… She is mimicking the song which is being played on the music player. Sithara's cute actions for the song made us go awe…As promised Namrata is sharing one video per day and today Sithara is seen singing another peppy song. She is mimicking "Sisilia Sisilia…" song and shaking her hands according to the tune…