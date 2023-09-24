‘Month of Madhu’ team comes with a lovely melody

The makers of the movie, “Month of Madhu” have upped the game in promotions, as the movie is getting ready for release in a less than couple of weeks from now.



Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy and Shreya Navile are the leads of the movie written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi. Yaswanth Mulukutla who previously produced the critically acclaimed “Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna” is producing the film under the banner “Krishiv Productions” along with “Handpicked Stories”. Sumanth Dama is the co-producer and Raghu Varma Peruri is the executive producer of the movie.

As part of the musical promotions, the makers have dished out the song ‘Oh Na Madhu’ composed by Achu Rajamani. ‘Oh Na Madhu’ is a lovely melody reflecting the captivating feeling of being in love. This soulful number is an amazing amalgamation of classical and contemporary music with the piano and guitar tuning into a perfect fusion. The song is peppily paced and the romantic feel of the song is unmissable.

The director Srikanth Nagothi himself has penned the lyrics, while Karthik and Yamini Gantasala’s magical singing makes it more appealing. Naveen Chandra and Swathi Reddy shared a wonderful chemistry.

Rajeev Dharavath takes care of the cinematography of the movie, while director Ravikanth Perepu has donned the the editor’s hat.

Shreya Naveli, Harsha Chemudu, and Manjula Ghattamaneni played important roles in the movie which will hit the screens worldwide on October 6th.







