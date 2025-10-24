Live
‘Mowgli 2025’ first song ‘Sayyare’ showcases a unique love story
Actor Roshan Kanakala is gearing up to impress audiences with a refreshing mix of love and action in Mowgli 2025. Directed by Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film earlier teased viewers with a gripping glimpse into its adventurous backdrop. Now, the makers have launched the first song, Sayyare, which takes the emotional appeal a step further.
The song introduces a storyline that stands apart in contemporary cinema. Roshan’s character sacrifices his ability to hear using a special device — solely to connect more deeply with his deaf and mute girlfriend. Beneath its forest-based action setting, the film promises a heartwarming and layered love story anchored in devotion and sacrifice.
Kaala Bhairava once again delivers musical brilliance, composing a soulful track that instantly tugs at the heart. His vocals, paired beautifully with Aishwarya Daruri’s, capture the purity of love. Academy Award-winning lyricist Chandrabose adds further depth with meaningful and poetic lines.
The visuals elevate the emotional core, highlighting Roshan Kanakala’s impressive transformation and his sparkling chemistry with lead actress Sakkshi Mhadolkar. The song’s soothing vibe and strong storytelling give it high repeat value.
With Mowgli 2025 set for a grand theatrical release on December 12th, fans are eagerly waiting to explore this adventurous but deeply emotional journey on screen.