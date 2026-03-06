Mrithyunjay review: Gripping crime thriller that keeps the tension alive

Actor Sree Vishnu continues his interesting run of films in 2026 with the crime thriller Mrithyunjay. After appearing in a guest role in Naari Naari Naduma Murari and scoring decent attention with Vishnu Vinyasam, the actor returns with a suspense-filled drama that promises a different cinematic experience. Directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, the film was screened for the media a day ahead of its release. With its teaser and trailer hinting at a gripping crime narrative, expectations were high. The big question is whether the film lives up to those expectations.

Story

The story revolves around Jai, also known as Mrithyunjay (Sree Vishnu), who works in the marketing department of a newspaper in Hyderabad. His dream, however, is to become a crime reporter. Unfortunately, the channel’s CEO never gives him the opportunity to join the crime bureau. To gather advertisements for the paper, Jai adopts an unusual method. Whenever someone dies, he visits the bereaved family, learns about the deceased, and convinces them to publish obituary advertisements. During this process, he notices two mysterious deaths in Hyderabad that share striking similarities. Jai suspects these are not natural deaths but carefully planned murders. At the same time, ACP Seetha, played by Reba Monica John, initially suspects foul play but later closes the case as natural deaths. Determined to uncover the truth, Jai begins his own investigation and discovers shocking revelations. Meanwhile, the mysterious killer secretly plots to eliminate Jai. The film unfolds as a tense battle between the hero and the unseen murderer, ultimately revealing how Jai survives and emerges as “Mrithyunjay.”

Performances

Sree Vishnu delivers a strong performance and carries the film on his shoulders with conviction. His dedication to content-driven cinema is evident. The antagonist, played by Veer Aryan, impresses with his intimidating screen presence and powerful physique, making him a convincing villain. Reba Monica John fits well into the role of ACP Seetha, while supporting actors Sudarshan and Racha Ravi add occasional light moments.

Technicalities

Director Hussain Sha Kiran, who previously worked under Sukumar, demonstrates a good grip over screenplay and tension-building. The narrative gradually picks up pace after the initial half hour and successfully maintains suspense till the end. The film also benefits from solid cinematography, engaging background score, and decent production values.

Analysis

Mrithyunjay works as an engaging crime thriller with a well-structured screenplay and intense moments. While the beginning feels slightly slow, the film quickly finds its rhythm and keeps the audience hooked with its twists and mystery. For viewers who enjoy crime and murder thrillers, this film offers a satisfying and gripping watch.

Rating: 3/5