‘Mrithyunjay’ trailer: Sree Vishnu’s investigative thriller raises the suspense bar

Actor Sree Vishnu is all set to impress audiences with his upcoming investigative thriller Mrithyunjay, a film that is steadily building strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment, the film promises a gripping, content-driven cinematic experience.

While the teaser had already generated positive buzz, the newly released trailer has taken expectations to a whole new level. The trailer was officially launched by Jr NTR, who praised the team for choosing a strong subject and backing a story-driven thriller with depth and substance.

The trailer opens on an emotional and mysterious note, with a young girl searching for her missing father, instantly setting up the central conflict. As the story unfolds, Sree Vishnu steps into the role of an investigator probing the murder case of Vikranth. He is seen chasing a shadowy, unidentified killer, while Reba Monica John is also shown pursuing the same trail, adding multiple layers of tension and intrigue to the narrative.

Notably, the makers keep the identity of the villain completely hidden, maintaining suspense till the very end and heightening audience curiosity. The intense background score by Kaala Bhairava amplifies the thriller mood, while the rich and stylish cinematography by Vidhya Sagar gives the film a slick visual appeal.

Promising edge-of-the-seat storytelling and a fresh narrative treatment, Mrithyunjay is set to release in theatres on March 6. The film is expected to showcase a new, intense, and gripping side of Sree Vishnu, making it one of the most awaited Telugu thrillers of the season.