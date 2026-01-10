‘MSVP Garu’ team takes legal route to block fake ratings on ticketing platforms

In recent years, several Telugu films have fallen victim to fake and manipulated ratings on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow, often driven by bots and organised campaigns. This issue has not spared even films starring some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. The problem becomes more pronounced during major box-office clashes, when rival interests allegedly resort to unfair tactics by flooding platforms with low ratings to intentionally damage a film’s public perception.

To curb this menace, BookMyShow earlier introduced an update allowing only verified ticket buyers to post ratings and reviews. However, this system too reportedly faced misuse, with certain sections still finding loopholes to spread negativity online.

In a first-of-its-kind move in Telugu cinema, the team behind Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has taken a decisive legal step to counter the issue. The makers secured a court order that led to the disabling of ratings and reviews for the film on the ticketing portal. This unprecedented initiative effectively shields the film from bot-driven fake ratings and coordinated negative campaigns.

Industry observers believe this bold decision could set a new precedent for filmmakers, especially during high-stakes releases where crores of rupees are invested. Online perception often plays a crucial role in influencing audiences, and manipulated ratings can significantly impact a film’s box-office prospects.

Many within the industry are now suggesting that more producers should consider similar legal measures in the future to protect their films from intentional downplaying and digital sabotage. As the fight against online negativity continues, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu stands out for taking a strong stand through lawful means.