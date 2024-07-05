Mythri Movie Distributors grabs Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Nizam rights

Star hero Suriya's much-anticipated film "Kanguva" is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 10, aligning with the Dussehra festival. The film's distribution in the Nizam area is handled by the renowned Mythri Movie Distributors, known for their successful track record with numerous blockbuster films.

Directed by Siva, "Kanguva" is a monumental period action film featuring pivotal performances by Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, with a substantial budget backing its production.

The excitement surrounding "Kanguva" has been further amplified by the association with Mythri Movie Distributors. The sizzle teaser and posters released to date have already sparked curiosity and heightened anticipation for this epic saga. Promising to enthrall audiences with its unique concept within the period action genre, "Kanguva" is set to be a visual treat.

The film will be released in ten languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats, and will debut in several international languages, making it one of the most expansive releases from the Indian film industry. As one of the year's biggest films, "Kanguva" is generating significant buzz and high expectations among trade circles and audiences worldwide.