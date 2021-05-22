Mythri Movie Makers to back Varun Tej's next?

Mega hero Varun Tej is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Ghani' under the direction of Kiran Korrapati. Billed to be a sports drama, Varun Tej is playing the role of a boxer in this movie.

After wrapping up this project, Varun Tej will complete the much-awaited sequel of 'F2: Fun and Frustration' movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. As per the latest reports, Varun Tej will join hands with director Venky Kudumula of 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma' fame for his next movie. If the buzz is to be believed, Varun Tej liked the script narrated by Venky Kudumula and immediately gave his nod. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Venky is currently giving final touches to the script. Popular production banner Mythri Movie Makers is now on board to bankroll this project. The movie is going to mark the first production venture of Mythri Movie Makers with Varun Tej in the lead role.



Rumors are rife that Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in this movie. If everything goes well, the movie shooting will go on roll from Dussehra this year.

