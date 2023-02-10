Mythri Movie Makers, Tollywood's Booming Production House, Has a Packed Schedule Ahead

Mythri Movie Makers made a smashing debut in Tollywood with their first three films, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, and Rangasthalam, all of which became huge blockbusters. Since then, they have established themselves as one of the most successful production houses in Telugu cinema, and their recent successes during this Sankrathi festival only solidified their position further.

With a massive lineup ahead, the production house is set to continue their winning streak. Their upcoming projects include Pushpa: The Rule, Amigos, Kushi, Nadikar Thilakam, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, NTR31, and RC16, as well as a project featuring Prabhas and Siddarth Anand and another film with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula.



While Kalyan Ram's Amigos is set to hit the screens soon, Allu Arjun's PAN Indian film Pushpa: The Rule, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi, and Tovino Thomas' Nadikar Thilakam are currently in production. The shoot for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh will commence at the end of March, and NTR31 and RC16 will go into production after the actors complete their current projects.



With five to six big-budget films produced by Mythri being filmed simultaneously, it is clear that the production house has a power-packed lineup ahead.

