'Na Gunde Jaripoindhe' Song Launched from Pokiri on Varun Raj’s Birthday

The first song from the upcoming film Pokiri, titled "Na Gunde Jaripoindhe," was launched on the birthday of its producer and lead actor, Varun Raj. Directed by Vikas and featuring Mamata in her debut role, the event allowed the team to share their thoughts about the project.

Mamata, who marks her debut in this film, spoke about her experience, saying, "This is my first film, and I am deeply grateful to director Vikas garu and Varun garu for this opportunity. The word ‘unity’ comes to mind when I think about this movie. It’s a wonderful project, and I hope everyone supports it wholeheartedly."

Director Vikas discussed the choice of the film’s title: "From the moment we developed the storyline, we thought of the title Pokiri. While we considered other options, this title felt like the right fit. We’ve put a lot of effort into this project from the writing stage, and we believe it will be well-received."

Varun Raj, who plays the lead role and is the producer, expressed confidence in the film’s potential. "We’re aiming to make a notable impact with this film, and we believe it will connect with audiences. I’m a fan of Pawan Kalyan garu, Chiranjeevi garu, and Mahesh Babu garu. Pokiri is often associated with Mahesh Babu, and we are proud fans continuing that legacy."

Music director Uday Kiran shared his experience working on the film, saying, "Working on this project has been a fulfilling experience. I believe my music will resonate with the audience, and I hope our film performs well."