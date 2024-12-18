Nag Ashwin gets a warm welcome in Japan ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release

Tollywood’s strong connection with Japanese audiences has grown over the years, thanks to the immense popularity of films like Baahubali and RRR. The latest addition to this list is Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, which is now set for a highly anticipated release in Japan. Ahead of the release, director Nag Ashwin visited Japan to promote the sci-fi epic.

While Prabhas had initially planned to attend the promotional event, he was unable to make the trip due to a minor injury. Nevertheless, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting its Japanese debut on January 3, 2025. Kalki 2898 AD promises to deliver a unique fusion of mythology and futuristic storytelling, heightening anticipation.

Nag Ashwin was warmly welcomed in Japan, with Vyjayanthi Movies sharing a heartfelt photo of him surrounded by letters from Japanese fans. On Instagram, the director expressed his gratitude, saying, “We rarely get overwhelmed… but Japanese love is like that. Different level. They learned and wrote in Telugu script. Full love right back to you all. Arigato gozaimasu. Can’t wait for you all to enjoy #Kalki2898AD.”

As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the buzz continues to grow, with many curious to see how Kalki 2898 AD will perform at the Japanese box office. Additionally, Prabhas’ fans are eagerly looking forward to updates on the possibility of a sequel to the much-anticipated film.