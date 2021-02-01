Naga Babu Showcases His Ace Painting Skills Sharing A Beautiful Art

Naga Babu Konidela… This Mega brother was just known as an actor and the best judge for reality shows. But from now on, we also need to call him as an ace artist. This 'Jabardasth' judge showcased his ultimate 'Painting' talent and surprised all his fans with his hidden talent. Off late, Naga Babu shared a beautiful painting on his Instagram and added a wonderful poem to it.

This painting is all about a monochrome art which showcases a beautiful river amid lush green aura… We can even see Naga Babu's pic being busy in painting. Along with this beautiful sketch, Naga Babu also dropped a few lines about his art… "When the world is filled with darkness



&

Hope resorts to pitch black. . . !

Help shines from unexpected origins.



Stars will lit as flowers



Clouds will turn into treating Trees &

The whole sky will flow as a river quenching thirst of tired Souls.

#blacknwhite

#painting times".

Off late, Naga Babu and all his family celebrated his mother Anjana Devi's birthday in a gala way. He along with his Mega brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan were also present for this party and had fun times with their families…

In this pic, we can witness all the Mega brothers happily posing with their dear mom. Naga Babu also wrote, "Some People gives us infinite happiness



&

Some Moments are A Joy to Celebrate. . .

But.,



You are the Very Reason we have these Moments of happiness & and its a never ending Joy to Celebrate your Birthday అమ్మ!

Feeling (Happy)∞ with @chiranjeevikonidela

& @pawankalyan.k".

Recently, Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela was married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The wedding took place at Udaivilas Palas, Udaipur. All the Mega family members and Allu Family flew to Udaipur and had complete fun at the wedding.

