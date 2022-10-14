Naga Chaitanya Introduces His Ensemble Cast Of His 22nd Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with talented filmmaker Venky Atluri for a bilingual project. The movie will be made in Telugu and Tamil languages and has glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. A few days ago, the makers introduced their crew members sharing pics on social media. Off late, they also shared the pics of their ensemble cast and introduced them to the netizens. Well, television super star Premi Vishwanath who is fondly called as Vantalakka is also making her debut with this movie.

Naga Chaitanya also shared the makers post on his Twitter page and is all happy to work with the talented team… Take a look!

Super excited to be collaborating with such amazing actors !! https://t.co/DgmLzrwVkV — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 14, 2022

Along with sharing the makers post, he also wrote, "Super excited to be collaborating with such amazing actors !!"

The ensemble cast includes Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami.

Priyamani

Sampath Raj

Premgi

Vennela Kishore

Premi Vishwanath

Sarath Kumar

Arvind Swami

Even the background of the introductory posters is also interesting as the pics are seen placed in a case file! This movie is tentatively titled as NC 22 and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time!