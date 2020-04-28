Naga Chaitanya Plays The Perfect Husband On Wife Samantha Akkineni's Birthday

Happy Birthday Samantha: Samantha Akkineni has had a wonderful year what with her previous movie Oh Baby becoming a blockbuster hit. After Oh Baby, Samantha seems to have taken a sabbatical from her work and chilling out at home. There were rumours that she and actor-husband Naga Chaitanya were expecting their first child and that is why she was staying away from the work scene. The couple hasn't clarified on the matter yet.

Anyway, now that the lockdown is in place, all the shootings have come to a halt and celebrities like others, have been forced to confine themselves indoors. Samantha recently shared a couple of pictures of her pet and a lovey-dovey picture with Naga Chaitanya. The post on Instagram earned a lot of love from fans of both the actors.

Today is Samantha's birthday and guess what surprise she got from her husband on the occasion? Well, the Telugu actor is said to have baked a cake. Have a look at the Insta post...

Isn't that a sweet gesture? We are sure Samantha is on cloud nine. Here's wishing Samantha a very happy birthday.