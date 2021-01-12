Naga Chaitanya, Samantha unveil the trailer of 'Kapatadhaari

Sumanth is currently doing 'Kapatadhaari', the emotional suspense thriller. After doing acclaimed films such as 'Subrahmanyapuram' and 'Idam Jagath', he has collaborated with director Pradeep Krishnamoorthy for the thriller. 'Kapatadhaari' is a remake of the super-hit Kannada-langue film 'Kavaludaari'. G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers And Distributors is producing this film in Telugu and Tamil as a bi-lingual.

On Tuesday, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni released the trailer of the upcoming movie. It has got some exciting moments, with Sumanth, who plays a traffic cop in the movie, taking part in an investigation process. Some of the lines are intriguing and raise the audience's interest.

"Skeletons were found during the construction of a metro project. Since how long have they been buried there?"

"You are a traffic cop... It's a closed case."

"The dead person's name is Sampath Raj."

"It seems one of those who gave the statement has lied."

"Whether it is crime or traffic, a cop is a cop."

The above lines and some of the visuals raise our curiosity. The film is about a traffic cop who embarks on a truth-finding journey after he discovers skeletons at a metro construction site. What problems does he face in the process of cracking the case? How does he overcome them? Who is the murderer? Answers to these questions will be revealed in the film, whose release date will be announced soon.

D Dhananjayan has written the screenplay, while Bhashya Sri is the dialogue-writer. Post-production works are going on