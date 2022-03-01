Naga Chaitanya Shares A Glimpse Of His New Start

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all turning most-busiest actor… He recently completed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and made his debut in Bollywood too. He was last seen in the Bangarraju movie along with his father Akkineni Nagarjuna… Off late, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, he shared a glimpse of his new beginning and looked great in a modish avatar. He also signed his new web series 'Dootha' and is all set to make his debut on the small screen also.

In this post, Naga Chaitanya looked great in a black suit and is seen clicked from the back… He also shared the pic of the script of his new web series Dootha and is all happy! Along with the script, a modish watch and pen are also placed on the laptop. On this auspicious day, the makers also began the shooting of this web series in Hyderabad today.

Dootha web series is being directed by Manam fame Vikram K Kumar and so, there are many expectations on it. This is the third collaboration of the director and actor as they worked for Manam and Thank You movies also. Well, along with this small screen original web series, he is also the part of Thank You movie which has Raashi Khanna as the lead actress. This movie is also being directed by K Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. It also has glam dolls Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in other important roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. SS Thaman is all set to treat all the music buffs with his melodious tunes while PC Sriram is handling the cinematography section and Naveen Nooli is the editor of this movie.