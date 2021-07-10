Naga Chaitanya shares a picture from ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ set

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya features in Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", and he took to Instagram on Friday to share his look in the film. Chaitanya posted a picture of himself with Aamir on the social media site.

Both the actors are dressed as army men. The picture also has the film's co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

"Grateful #bala #laalsinghchaddha," Chaitanya captioned the image.

From the picture, it appears that the film, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", is being shot in Ladakh.

Chaitanya's wife, actress Samantha Akkineni, reposted the picture and expressed her excitement with the caption, "yay yay yay." Coming to the workfront, Chaitanya is busy with Sekhar Kammula's "Love Story" and Vikram K Kumar's "Thank You".



