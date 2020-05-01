Naga Chaitanya's Nageswara Rao - Not Cancelled

Tollywood: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's movie with Parasuram is not canceled, contrary to the rumours. The director himself has given clarity on the same now. Apparently, the director revealed that they will collaborate on the film next year. Nageswara Rao is the title of the movie which we already confirmed in the past. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the movie.

"My movie with Naga Chaitanya is not canceled. The movie is titled, Nageswara Rao. We are going to work in the future. That will be the best movie in Chaitu's career. We are very clear about that movie." confirmed Parasuram recently.

Right now, Parasuram has a movie with Mahesh Babu on hand. Once the film gets wrapped up, Naga Chaitanya's film comes forward. 14 Reels Plus will produce the film. More details about the project will come out soon.