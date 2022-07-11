Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You Movie Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to showcase a 'Gratitude' plot with his next film 'Thank You'… Being Vikram K Kumar's movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the movie is all set to release soon, the makers have already begun their digital promotions and are soon set to unveil the trailer of this most-awaited movie. They dropped the new poster and shared the trailer release date through social media…



Even Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna also shared this new poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, the makers also wrote, "The magic word Thank You is all set to cast its magic #ThankYouTheMovie Trailer to release on 12th July @ 6:03 PM. http://youtube.com/dilraju @chay_akkineni @RaashiiKhanna @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @BvsRavi #MalvikaNair @avika_n_joy @SaiSushanthR @adityamusic".

The trailer of this movie will be unveiled on 12th July, 2022 @ 6:03 PM.

As the producer Dil Raju termed it as a 'Gratitude' themed movie, the new release date poster showcased Naga Chaitanya in all smiles with the backdrop of his school, teenage and college days pics! He is seen riding a boat and looked great. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Going with the plot, it showcases the various stages of Naga Chaitanya's life. His schooling, college days and his love tales with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Raashi Khanna will be highlighted. He also turns selfish in the later stage of his career and the reason behind it will be revealed in the movie!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.