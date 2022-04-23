Naga Shourya Unveils The Release Date Of Krishna Vrinda Vihari

This Summer is going to be a blockbuster one as along with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Megastar's Acharya, even a few more interesting Tollywood movies are all set to hit the big screens. Even young hero Naga Shourya's upcoming movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari also joins the list as this 'Lakhsya' actor announced the release date of this love tale and treated all his fans.

Naga Shourya shared a new poster and unveiled the release date of Krishna Vrinda Vihari movie through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, Naga Shourya also wrote, "Coming to you as Krishna with lots of love & laugh. May 20th - Get Set for Summer treat people #KrishnaVrindaVihari on May 20th #KVV @ShirleySetia #AneeshKrishna #SaiSriram @realradikaa @ira_creations @mahathi_sagar @saregamasouth #KrishnaVrindaVihariOnMay20". Naga Shourya looked handsome in this poster amid lush green background! He sported in a tee and raised the expectations on the movie.

On the occasion of Naga Shourya's birthday earlier the makers dropped the first look poster and treated all his fans. This romantic comedy movie is being directed by Anish Krishna. Latest internet sensation and singer Shirley Setia is the lead actress of this movie and is all set to make her Tollywood debut. This movie has an ensemble cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan. Krishna Varinda Vihari is being bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under the Ira Creations banner.

This movie will be released on 20th May, 2022 in the theatres!

Naga Shourya is in the best phase of his career as he is full busy with a handful of movies. He will be next seen in Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai movies.