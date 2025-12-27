Naga Vamsi reveals bold romantic core of Suriya–Venky Atluri film

Producer Naga Vamsi has unveiled an intriguing and unexpected detail about Suriya’s upcoming Telugu film, directed by Venky Atluri and produced under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans, as the project promises a refreshingly unconventional take on romance for a star of Suriya’s stature.

According to Naga Vamsi, the film revolves around a 45-year-old man and a young woman aged between 20 and 21. Instead of following a routine commercial formula, the narrative traces how their lives intersect and how their bond gradually develops—from familiarity and friendship to emotional understanding and, eventually, love. The nearly 25-year age gap between the protagonists is not incidental but forms the emotional backbone of the story.

What sets this film apart is its honest acknowledgment of the age difference. In Telugu cinema, it is often customary for senior heroes to be paired with much younger heroines without the narrative addressing the disparity. However, this project treats the age gap as a central theme, using it to explore emotional maturity, vulnerability, and companionship in a sensitive and grounded manner. The focus, the makers insist, is on genuine emotion rather than glamour or forced romantic tropes.

Suriya’s decision to take on such a role marks a notable shift in his script choices. After experimenting with larger-than-life and high-risk projects that did not fully deliver at the box office, this film signals a return to rooted, emotion-driven storytelling. Director Venky Atluri’s reputation for handling relationships with restraint and clarity has further elevated expectations.

The film is nearing the completion of its shoot and is targeting a summer 2026 release. Despite minor scheduling delays due to Suriya’s other commitments, the team remains confident about delivering a compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.