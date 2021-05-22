Namrata Shirodkar And Mahesh Babu Mourn For The Loss Of BA Raju And Share Heartfelt Notes Reminiscing Him

It is all known that Tollywood's ace PRO BA Raju garu passed away yesterday night after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was not only the PRO but also the personal publicist of Mahesh Babu's family. Thus, both Mahesh and his wife Namrata are in deep shock with this news. They also mourned for the loss of their close associate and shared heartfelt posts on their Instagram pages.

Mahesh Babu



In this post, Mahesh Babu is seen speaking with BA Raju. He also wrote, "Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity.

May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times."







Namrata Shirodkar





Namrata also turned emotional with the sudden demise of B A Raju and wrote, "B A RAJU garu .. a thorough gentleman and a perfect human being . He regarded our family more than his !!he was there for me in every celebration and every distress he was aroubd . Almost like a pillar !! He's our very own BA raju garu the senior most journalist and pro of the Telugu industry .. his love for cinema was kindled with krishna Garu's iconic movies and then automatically shifted his adoration and love towards Mb . Not a film went by when he didn't wish me for the launch of a film and then for the release and always with the same hysteria and bouquets of flowers !! Today we can't even do as much as offer a flower at his last rites I'm deeply saddened he left without saying his byes !! He was a good man and a happy soul !! Rest in peace raju garu .. u will live on in our hearts. sending his soul love n light".

RIP BA Raju garu…