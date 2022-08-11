Nandamuri Balakrishna Announces His Next Movie With F3 Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi

At present, the legendary actor of Tollywood Balakrishna is busy with Gopichand Malineni's action entertainer. This movie has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. Today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he announced his next movie with successful director Anil Ravipudi. The filmmaker also dropped the announcement motion poster and is all happy to team up with the iconic actor of the Telugu film industry.



Anil Ravipudi, SS Thaman and the makers dropped the motion poster on their Twitter pages and treated all the fans of NBK… Take a look!

Anil Ravipudi, SS Thaman and the makers dropped the motion poster on their Twitter pages and treated all the fans of NBK…

Going with the motion poster, it made witness the collision of three forces, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi and SS Thaman… Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The other details of the project will be soon and Anil promised to showcase NBK like never before through this announcement.

SS Thaman also dropped the announcement poster and made us witness NBK in an intense look!

The makers also shared the same poster and are happy to collaborate with NBK… "#NBK108 Announcement The Magnanimous Combination of the Ferocious 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 #NandamuriBalaKrishna & the Blockbuster 𝐇𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 @AnilRavipudi Will be Marching with @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @MusicThaman to Create Mayhem".

Speaking about NBK 107, glam doll Shruti Haasan is the lead actress of this action entertainer while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is the antagonist! Coming to the crew details, SS Thaman is tuning the songs while Naveen Nooli is the editor. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and this movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.