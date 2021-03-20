Nani Announces The Sequel Of Hit Franchise With Adivi Sesh As The Lead Actor

Tollywood's young hero Adivi Sesh has announced his next movie as said yesterday. Post wrapping up of the 'Major' movie, he is ready with another interesting subject and surprised all his fans. This time, he will be part of a crime thriller and that too the second part of the 'HIT' franchise. It is all known that Vishwak Sen's 'HIT' movie has created noise at the box office and turned into a blockbuster. Now, it's the turn of Adivi Sesh to create noise at the ticket windows.

Ace actor Nani has unveiled the title poster of the 'HIT 2' movie and announced the next movie of Adivi Sesh through his Twitter page… Have a look!

The poster is completely intriguing… Adivi Sesh's face is seen alongside a black dog. Even the title 'HIT 2' is full of blood-shed raising the expectations on the movie.



Alongside this poster, Nani also introduced Adivi Sesh jotting down, "AS is KD

@AdiviSesh

is Krishna Dev :))

Double badass

Welcome onboard officer".

So, Adivi Sesh will essay the role of officer Krishna Dev!!!

Well, Adivi Sesh also shared this happy news with all his fans…

Along with the poster, he also wrote, "HIT. The Second Case. #HIT2

As KD!

Bigger. Better. Bad-ass.

Shoot starts after I finish Major but Heat starts now.

Happy to collaborate with my favorite

@NameisNani

the amazing

@PrashantiTipirn

& the talented

@KolanuSailesh

His vision full ga! Happy to be part of it

HIT 2 movie will be directed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The shooting of this flick will begins soon!!!

Same like the first part, this second instalment of 'HIT' movie will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and has Manikandan for cinematography and Garry BH for editing. Only the music composer John Stewart Eduri is the new addition to the crew.