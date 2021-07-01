Nani shares a new poster from his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy

Post lockdown, most of the actors are back to normalcy and are busy with their shooting schedules. From RRR to Acharya, all the shootings of the movies are back on the track and are going at a rapid speed. It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Nani is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy. Due to lockdown, the shooting was on halt, but now everything is in the right place. Thus, Nani resumes his shoot and also dropped a new poster from the movie.

Nani shared an intriguing poster of from Shyam Singha Roy on his Twitter page and announces that last schedule begins. Take a look!

In this image, Nani is seen from the back with all the Trishul background! Nani also jotted down, "Shyam is back… Last schedule begins… #ShyamSinghaRoy".

Shyam Singha Roy movie is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Nani Shyam Singha Roy's is a periodic love tale and he will essay the titular role and this movie It has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the lead actresses and Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Subhalekha Sudhakar in other prominent roles. Being a super natural thriller, the film will be made with the backdrop of Kolkata and the plot is all about reincarnation. Till now we might have seen many movies like Magadheera on this concept but Nani picked the same concept with a different approach adding a periodic hero tale to it.

