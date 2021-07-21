Nani to pick two release dates

Natural Star Nani has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. But none of them are getting released. The actor planned to release 'Tuck Jagadish' but the second wave of covid-19 hit the nation and now, the actor has been struggling because of the lack of release dates.

Meanwhile, his next film 'Shyam Singha Roy' is almost ready. The final schedule of the film will get wrapped up by this month. But the makers haven't unveiled the release date yet.

On the other hand, Nani has to plan release dates for these two films. The fans are also eagerly waiting for more updates regarding these two films.

Nani is also busy as a producer. On one hand, he is producing the sequel of HIT with Adivi Sesh and on the other hand, he is also busy with the production activities of his sister Deepthi's debut film Meet Cute.