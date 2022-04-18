Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is now all set to treat his fans with comedy entertainer 'Ante Sundaraniki'… In this movie, he is essaying the role of Sundar who hails from a small village. He flies abroad and explores a new chapter in his life. Off late, the makers of this movie announced the teaser release date and all set to showcase a glimpse of Sundar's story!

Nani also shared the new poster from Ante Sundaraniki movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing two new posters of the movie, he also wrote, "Meet our Naughty Sundar & Mighty Leela! Witness their celebration of Love & Laughter #AnteSundaranikiTeaser on 20th April at 11:07 AM అందాక, Stay Tuned! #AnteSundaraniki @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @nikethbommi @saregamasouth".

In the first poster, both the lead actors Nani and Nazriya looked cute in the traditional avatars while in the next one, they are seen shaking then legs in the western avatars. These posters upped the expectations on the movie.

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh is the lead actress and she is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie. Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! So, mark 10th June, 2022 in your calendar guys... This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Along with this movie, Nani also announced the 'Dasara' movie earlier and is all set to treat his fans with the double treat in 2022!