Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ success meet: Announces new project with Vivek Athreya

Natural Star Nani has struck gold once again with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, marking his second collaboration with director Vivek Athreya. The film, featuring SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, has emerged as a massive hit, earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

At the success meet held last night, Nani expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience and his team for the overwhelming response to the film. He credited the cast and crew for contributing to the film's triumph, calling it a collective effort.

During his speech, Nani made an exciting announcement, confirming his third collaboration with Vivek Athreya. This time, the duo will venture into comedy, a genre fans have eagerly awaited Nani to take on in a full-fledged role.

In addition to this project, Nani also revealed that HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be his next release. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2025, further building excitement around the actor’s packed slate of upcoming films.