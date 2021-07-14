Narappa Trailer: Faithful remake of Asuran!

Narappa Trailer: Asuran is one of the super hit films in the Kollywood film industry. Dhanush played the lead role in the film. The film is directed by Vetrimaran. Now, the film was remade in Telugu with the title Narappa. Sreekanth Addala is the film's director. The makers launched the film's trailer today.



Going by trailer, the film looks like a faithful remake of Asuran. The makers remade the film shot by shot. Interestingly, Venkatesh looks aggressive and intense in this remake. The trailer clearly sets the expectations on the film. The film also features Priyamani, Rajeev Kanakala, and others.



Suresh Productions bankrolled the project and they sold the film for a direct OTT release to Amazon Prime Video. The film will release on 20th of this month.



The promotions will begin tomorrow and this is the first biggie to have a direct release on Amazon Prime Video.



