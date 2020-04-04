Tollywood News: Megastar Chiranjeevi initiated a charity for helping out the daily wage workers in the Tollywood film industry and our PM Narendra Modi shares Chiranjeevi's song, The actor contributed some amount to the charity and requested the others also to help him. Interestingly, he also did a song along with his friend, music director Koti. The song caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now and he thanked Chiranjeevi for bringing awareness to the public about the same.

"I thank Chiranjeevi Garu, Nagarjuna Garu, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej for giving a great massage. Let us all stay in our homes. Let us all maintain social distancing and win the battle over the coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona." he wrote in Telugu.

Chiranjeevi too thanked Narendra Modi and wrote, "Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words. Heartily appreciate your tireless efforts to contain the damage from #CoronaCrisis to our country. We are doing our little bit to partake in this humongous task." Varun Tej also wrote, "Sir! Thank you so much!#StayHomeSaveLives." Even Sai Dharam Tej thanked Modi by writing, "thank you, sir."