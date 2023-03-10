Naresh Agastya's Dilwala wraps up its talkie part

Last seen in "Panchathan- tram" young actor Naresh Agastya will be seen next in Dil- wala, a crime com- edy film directed by noted filmmaker Veerabhadram Chowdary of "Pool- arangadu" and "Aha Na Pellanta" fame.

Makers took to social media pro- files to announce that the talkie part of Dilwala was com- pleted with a 20-day schedule in Vizag. A couple of songs are left to shoot and the makers are planning to shoot them in Bangkok. Apart from Shwetha Awasthi as the female lead, the film also has Rajendra Prasad, Ali Reza, Dev Gill, Ali Posani, Brahmaji, Raghubabu, Sudarshan, Bhadram, Kashi Vishwa- nath, Getup Srinu and others in key roles.