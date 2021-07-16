Netflix grabs 'Virata Parvam' for 50 crores?

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Virata Parvam' is one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment. Suresh Productions is bankrolling this project whereas Venu Udugula is wielding the megaphone for this project.



The film has been in making for quite some time and the audience are still waiting for a clarity regarding the release date of the film. The makers have now clarified that the film will be out on Netflix very soon.



Rumors are rife that Netflix has offered a whopping amount of 50 crores for locking the deal.



Virata Parvam focuses more on Sai Pallavi's character and for the same reason, her name appears first in the titles. The actress revealed that Rana Daggubati insisted on the makers put her name first followed by his.



Suresh Bobbili is the film's music director. An official confirmation on the film's release date will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.

