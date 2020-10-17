New Speculations on Acharya Shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are currently working on an exciting film Acharya. The makers began the shoot and wrapped up only a few portions of the movie. Because of the lockdown, they could not resume the shoot. Since Acharya stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and it is one of the prestigious projects in recent times, the actor is having second thoughts about resuming the shoot anytime soon. With the Covid still existing around us, Chiranjeevi is unsure about carrying out the shoot without any interruption.

However, there are no confirmed reports in the media about Chiranjeevi resuming the shoot this month. But, we also hear that the shoot will begin in November end. For now, the speculations are rife that Chiranjeevi wants to take more time before joining the film's shoot.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady in the movie. Ram Charan produces the film along with Niranjan Reddy.