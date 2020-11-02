Newlywed Couple Gautam And Kajal Aggarwal Look Stunning In Ace Fashioner Manish Malhotra’sOutfits…

Tollywood's 'Magadheera' princess Kajal Aggarwal got hitched with her beau Gautam Kitclu on 30th October in Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. This gala event was attended by only a few close friends and family members amid Covid-19 rapid spread. The regal wedding attires of this couple made us go jaw dropped. Post-wedding, Kajal has dropped her first pic and looked stunning in ace fashioner Manish Malhotra's designer collection.



Kajal took to her Instagram page and dropped a beautiful pic along with her husband Gautam and awed us with their ultimate fashion statement… Have a look!









Kajal looked beautiful in the bright yellow saree, teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse and also wore a matching mask. While Gautam best complimented his wife sporting in a white sherwani. The first one holds a simple and classy pose. Coming to the second, Kajal is seen going with a funny pose and the third one is an ultimate one as the cute couple were seen in all love holding each other.









Wow… Kajal looked stunning and arresting in this beautiful yellow saree. Manish Malhotra added elegance to Kajal by gifting her a custom-made six-yard wonder piece. The plain net bright yellow saree has patches of intricate floral embroidery and even the sleeveless blouse is also filled with intricate floral handwork. Although the saree was simple and plain, the blouse has made a style statement holding multiple designer strings at the back.

Kajal also thanked Manish Malhotra for gifting her such wonderful collection… She wrote, "My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love".









Speaking about Kajal's makeup, she mesmerized with her shimmery brown-golden eyeshadow, dark pink lips, radiant cheeks and centre-parted flowy tresses. She just added a diamond bangle and pearl ear wear making her charm speak on behalf of her…